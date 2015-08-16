UPDATE: Driver Charged After Vehicle Crashes Through Sheffield Home Killing 4-Year-Old Boy

Tragedy in Sheffield Sunday morning. A drunk driver crashed into a home killing a 4-year-old boy.

DPS Troopers tell NewsWest 9, the driver of a 2014 Ford F-150, Aaron Craig Hinman, 24, was intoxicated and failed to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed. That's when the vehicle traveled across a traffic island and crashed into a home.



Jonah Stille, 4, was asleep in the home when the crash happened.

MHM Baptist Church tells NewsWest 9, the Stille's had recently moved to Sheffield.



Jonah leaves behind his two loving parents and five brothers, one of which was his twin.

A prayer vigil was held for Jonah Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. near the family's home.



The family has started a Go Fund Me account for funeral costs.

You can donate by visiting their GoFundMe at http://www.gofundme.com/h82smf6w

Hinman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and injury to a child.