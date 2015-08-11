Drive-By Shooting Leaves Odessa Man Wounded

An Ector County neighborhood shaken up. That's after a drive-by shooting happened over the weekend.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Edgeport. Authorities say when gun shots rang out, one bullet hit a man and two bullets hit a nearby pick-up truck.

Elsie Dominguez, a neighbor and family member of the victim, said, "I heard the shots and ran out, because I heard my cousins wife scream, so I ran out here and they were already picking him ,so they just jumped in the truck and took him to the hospital."

That's when neighbors called 9-1-1.

Sgt. Gary Duesler with the Ector County Sheriff's Office, said, "When the deputies got out there, we were told that there were a couple of cars that had circled the neighborhood a couple of times. They ended up parking in front of the residence, the people there at the residence had just had a barbeque and they were just out kinda relaxing and all of a sudden a couple of gunshots rang out."

"They shot four in the air, they had come once around already and they probably shot like six seven times the second time, I'm surprised they didn't hit anyone else," said Dominguez.

The victim was Robert Rey Rodriguez, 27. Family members tell us that the startling scene all began with a verbal argument.

"There was just an argument, they were supposed to talk it out and stuff but he didn't want to so, he just brought some other guys around that had nothing to do with it and they're the ones who started shooting," said Dominguez.

Authorities say the suspects were driving two vehicles. One was a dark colored Lincoln and the other was a white mid-sized SUV.

"By the time we got there, they had already transported him to Medical Center and he was shot just below the waist area and my understanding is he was treated and released yesterday from Medical Center Hospital," said Duesler.

"It was just a miracle that he got hit where he did and he's okay and it didn't hit anyone else, because he put everybody at risk," said Dominguez.

Officials are unsure how many suspects were involved and they are still on the loose. If you have any information you're urged to call the Ector County Sheriff's office or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.