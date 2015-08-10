Charges Dropped Against Former Ector County ISD Teacher

UPDATE: We have confirmed that charges were dropped against Ritter per a plea agreement.

A former Ector County ISD teacher charged with criminal trespassing is off the hook.

Back in March, the alleged victims told police they caught William Ritter peeking through their living room window.

The Ector County District Attorney’s Office says the charges against Ritter were dropped after he agreed to resign from his position with the school district.

"That the fact that Mr. Ritter resigned his position from the school district was probably punishment enough in this case. We have conveyed to his defense attorneys that it was our position if he voluntarily resigned his job, we would not pursue the criminal case at this time,” said Dusty Gallivan, Ector County Attorney, said.

Ritter was a teacher at Nimitz Junior High.