Andrews Man Arrested After Late Night Shooting in Odessa

Karrington Oakley Kumpe, 21, of Andrews was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a "2nd Degree Felony".

The shooting happened late Saturday night in the 1200 block of Alpine.

Saturday night around 11:11 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to gunshot victim Chase Rader, 25, of Odessa.

Rader was immediately transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.

Police say Rader was standing in the front yard of a home in the 1200 block of Alpine when he was shot in the abdomen by Kumpe.

Officials say Kumpe fled the scene before police arrived but he was later found and taken to the police station for questioning by detectives.

A warrant was obtained for Kumpe, who was charged and arrested accordingly.