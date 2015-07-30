Police Searching For Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a 12 Year Old Girl

The hunt is on for a rape suspect in Odessa who allegedly assaulted a young girl. The brutal attack happened early Thursday morning. Police say that Tedrick Wall, 30, allegedly broke into home in the 3600 block of Holley Ave. where he raped a 12-year-old girl.

Police say the victim was taken to the Odessa Regional Medical Center (ORMC) by her mother, that's when the staff notified police of the assault. Officials say the alleged suspect wasn't a stranger to the family.

Cpl. Steve LeSueur, of the Odessa Police Department, said, "The victim advised investigators that the offender was a known person, however, he did not have permission to be inside the residence."

Police are unsure how Wall was able to get inside of the home, but after investigating, they were able to put a warrant out for his arrest.

"A warrant was obtained for Wall for aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first degree felony," said LeSueur.

A charge that police say could put Wall in prison anywhere from 5 to 99 years. Now, detectives are asking for the public's help in locating Wall who is on he run.

"Wall is described as a black male approximately 6'1" tall, 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes," said LeSueur.

Police say Wall was last seen driving a 1995 blue Buick Roadmaster.

"This is something that we've been actively investigating all day long, we still have officers and detectives on this case right now, we're searching for Wall as we speak. Anyone with information is urged to call OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers," said LeSueur.

You can contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.