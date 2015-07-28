Midland Health Department Gearing Up For Back To School Immunizations

As parents and students gear up for back to school, so are the local health departments. The Midland Independent School District and the Midland Health Department are encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated early this year.

Parents need to vaccinate their kids to limit the dangers that can come from vaccine preventable diseases. NewsWest 9 spoke with the Midland Health Department to find out what parents need to do to get their kids vaccinated this school year.

Sal Garcia, of the Midland Health Department, said, "When you come to the Midland Health Department to get the vaccine, you don't have to worry about meeting the deductibles or the co-pay, we're just going to bill the vaccine to the insurance company."

But, for those families without insurance, there is the Texas Vaccines for Children Program, which is a federal program to help families make sure that their kids are still able to get vaccinated before the school year begins.

"We also want to encourage our citizens and their parents to bring their kids early to the Midland Health Department or to their physician, or to their clinic, wherever they go to to get their immunizations up to date," said Garcia.

If kids are not up to date on their vaccinations they will not be able to attend school until they are vaccinated, but, there are some exemptions. NewsWest 9 received a statement from Midland I.S.D, that said, they strongly encourage all parents to vaccinate their children, Texas still allows exemptions for conscientious objection at this time. If parents choose this exemption, they must provide a current affidavit to their school nurse.

Immunization requirements vary depending on each age group. Some required vaccinations are Polio, Measles, Hepatitis A and B to name a few. If you are unsure on what vaccines your kid needs you can find out online.

"Citizens can go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website and look at the immunization schedule or call here at the Midland Health Department and my staff will help walk them through the process depending on what age their kids are at."

Parents can review the required immunizations by going to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/ or visiting www.dshs.state.tx.us/immunize/