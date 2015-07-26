Road Closures on Highway 385 Starting Monday

TxDOT is notifying drivers of some lane closures on Highway 385 in Odessa between 4th and 8th streets.



Starting Monday, workers will be repairing the concrete on Highway 385.



The repairs will be made to the concrete that holds the decorative pavers in place at the intersections.

Officials say there will be daytime and nighttime lane closures, but the intersections will remain open and access to parking will be maintained for the businesses in the area.



TxDOT says the work on Highway 385 was delayed from earlier this month.

NewsWest 9 will keep you updated on when roads are expected to re-open.