ECISD Board of Trustees Proposing Non-Renewal of Term Contract for William Ritter

William Ritter, teacher at Nimitz Junior High, was arrested in April of this year and charged with criminal trespassing. Now months later, the Board of Trustees with the Ector County Independent School District will be discussing his contract.

In March, victims told police they caught Ritter peeking through their living room window. According to the report the victims confronted Ritter while he was trying to leave.



Just hours after his arrest, Ritter posted bond. He then wrote on his Facebook page claiming that he was in Lubbock at the time.

The Ector County Board of Trustees is conducting a hearing on proposing a non-renewal of term contract for William Ritter. The Board of Trustees will meet Monday evening at 6:00 at 802 N. Sam Houston St. in Odessa.



