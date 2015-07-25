Night in Old Pecos Celebration

Saturday the city of Pecos celebrated the 30th annual Night in Old Pecos Festival where there was live music, fun activities for the family, good food, and not to mention what Pecos is known best for, their cantaloupes. The celebration started at 6:00 p.m. and went on until 12:00 midnight.

Ysidro Renteria Jr., Co-Owner of Renteria Farms, said, "There was some hail south of Pecos that kinda took out some farms in Coyonosa around south of Pecos. But we actually have some cantaloupes, and we were blessed the hail didn't get us so we have plenty of cantaloupes."

The celebration was filled with families who have made the Night in Old Pecos Festival a tradition.

Richard Molina, a resident of Pecos, said, "We've been coming out here for about four or five years really, and we just enjoy everything. We come down here have a good time, walk around, we see all the talent we have out here and we just have a good time. Then we eat, we eat a lot of different types of food."

The Dominguez family made this year their very first year selling food at the festival out of their food truck Smokey D's bar-b-que.

"We came here as kids, like this age and ran around with my parents when they were sitting out here just enjoying the music. We used to run around here and buy candies, crafts and everything, we done this for years and now that we're older why don't we bring something new to our kids and let them enjoy it," said Edward Dominguez, Owner of Smokey D's.

Melissa Dominguez, of Smokey D's, "It was exciting to be a part of the event this year, especially this being our home town."