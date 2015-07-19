Hazmat Spill in Ector County

Emergency crews and Ector County Sheriff's are working out in Ector County on the 200 block of South Proctor to clean up a hazmat spill.

Officials say the sulfuric acid spill happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon.

Currently there is no information on how the spill occurred or how long it will take to clean up the area.

Investigators say they will be getting some outside help from a clean-up up crew out of Houston.

