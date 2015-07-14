Good Samaritan in Odessa Robbed at Gunpoint Following Accident

A good Samaritan who offered help after a crash in Odessa on Tuesday morning ended up being a victim. He was carjacked at gunpoint. It turns out, the people he was trying to help were in a stolen truck.



Police say a black Chevy Silverado was reported stolen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., the driver of the stolen truck got into an accident colliding with white van near Dixie and Interstate 20. Police say a good Samaritan went up to the Silverado to see if the people inside of the vehicle were okay. That's when the Samaritan was robbed at gunpoint and the duo made a getaway in his work truck.



Cpl. Steve LeSueur, of the Odessa Police Department, said, "There were two subjects inside of that stolen vehicle and they obviously knew it was stolen, so they tried to get out of the area before police arrived and that's exactly what they did. There was a bystander who pulled over to make sure everyone was safe. When he pulled over, the two subjects approached him and the male subject pulled out a gun and both subjects basically robbed him at gunpoint and stole his work truck."



Odessa police were able to track down the stolen work truck using a software called "LoJack." The truck was found parked at the Woodcrest Apartments in Odessa. The stolen work truck belonged to Safety Solutions, LLC. in Odessa. NewsWest 9 reached out to the company and they had no comment at this time.



"It is believed that both subjects are in the area of the Woodcrest Apartments. it's unknown if they live there or what, but as you know detectives are currently on scene at the Woodcrest Apartments processing the scene," said LeSueur.



Police say the same black Silverado with the same two suspects was also involved in another hit and run Tuesday morning at around 7:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Cumberland. Police are now searching for the two carjackers whom they believe are a man and woman.

"The female suspect is described as being white and wearing a white shirt and a denim dress. The male suspect is described as being Hispanic approximately 5'5" in height wearing a striped shirt and blue jeans," said LeSueur.



The case is being investigated as two separate hit and runs, two separate unauthorized use of motor vehicles and an aggravated robbery. The Odessa Police Department has this advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation.



"Be aware of your surroundings, obviously this person was just trying to help these people out and next thing you know he's a victim of an aggravated robbery. Also keep in mind that if someone points a firearm at you, you have the right to defend yourself," said LeSueur.



If you have any information on the suspects involved in this crime, you're urged to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.