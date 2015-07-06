Road Rage With Deadly Weapon Ends in Arrest

An Odessa man was arrested after pulling out a gun during what police say was a road rage incident. The bout of road rage ended at 91st and Holiday.

Police say the driver of a blue BMW, Daniel Daquino, 42, flashed his assault rifle at the driver of a black Excursion threatening to kill him.



Cpl. Steve LeSueur, with the Odessa Police Department, said, "Several witnesses reported that the blue BMW attempted to run the black Excursion off of the road while they were in the 8900 block of Rainbow. Witnesses reported that both subjects exited their vehicles, they confronted each other at which point the driver of the BMW pulled out an assault rifle and pointed it at the driver of the black Excursion."



Police say that Arnie Kaio, the driver of the black Excursion, got back inside of his SUV and took off on 91st Street but the road rage didn't stop there.

"Witnesses reported that the driver of the blue BMW chased the driver of the Excursion and actually blocks him in causing him to not be able to go anymore," said LeSueur.



Witnesses say both men got back out of their vehicles and that's when Daquino punched Kaio in the face and the two men began to fight. All while Kaio had his eight-year-old son inside of the vehicle. Police say both drivers had minor injuries but fortunately the child wasn't hurt.



"Based on the facts and circumstances presented in the investigation, Daquino was placed into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which is a 2nd degree felony," said LeSueur.

Police say that cases of road rage happen all too often in Odessa. They have this advice for anyone who finds themselves in a road rage situation.

"If somebody cuts you off the best thing to do is just ignore it and let it go. If somebody is chasing you the best thing to do is call police right away, and like I said try to escape and get away from them but they chase you and block you off, if somebody does point a gun at you, you have the right to defend yourself," said LeSueur.