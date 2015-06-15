Shooting at Brewskies Leaves Mississippi Man Dead

Deadly gunfire erupted at an Odessa bar early Sunday morning. Police say that 31-year-old Jevon Calaway of Meridian, Mississippi, was shot dead outside of Brewskies Sports Bar. Calaway allegedly got into a fight with a man inside, and once he stepped outside of the bar, that's when he was shot.

Jason Castellano, an employee of a nearby barber shop called King Kuts, said, "Basically from the gist of everything the gentleman was just trying to defend himself, he started out having a good time at first something happened inside of the bar, he tried to defend himself, walked outside and that was his last step."

People who knew Calaway said that he had come to the basin in search of a job.

"He was probably just here in the oilfield trying to make that good dollar, trying to get home and feed his family, that's probably all it was. Hopefully these gentlemen realize the wrong they've done and they turn themselves in," said Castellano.

Just a day after the shooting death of Calaway, a cross was laid with candles in the spot where he was murdered. Odessa Police say this was the 7th homicide this year in Odessa.

Cpl. Steve LeSueur, with the Odessa Police Department, said, "We've had too many murders so far this year, just one is too many. Now, we are reaching out to the public, somebody out there obviously knows something."

Brewskies apparently has a history of violence, just last year in August a man was stabbed outside of the bar. On Monday, NewsWest 9 went to Brewskies to speak with the owner but all we found was a note on the door saying, "The bar is closed for renovations and will re-open Sunday, June 21."

For now, police are still searching for the man who pulled the trigger.

"The Criminal Investigation Homicide Division is actively investigating this and we're basically just reaching out to the public for any information they may have," said LeSueur.

If you have any information on the shooting you're encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.