Teacher Arrested For Criminal Trespassing, Posts Alibi On Facebook

UPDATE: We have confirmed that charges were dropped against Ritter per a plea agreement.

-----------------

By Kim Powell

NewsWest 9

ODESSA - It's a story that's been developing all day with new twists and turns. William Ritter, a teacher at Nimitz Junior High School, was arrested Friday morning around 10 and charged with criminal trespassing. "The victim and the owner of the residence advised that a male subject had been caught inside of his backyard looking through the window at him and his wife," Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department said.

This all happened after a month-long investigation into Ritter. On March 5th, the victims told police they caught him peeking through their living room window at around 6 p.m. The backyard is closed off with a six-foot tall fence, but Ritter allegedly walked into their yard and watched them through a dining room window.

"The subject had no business being in their backyard," LeSueur said.

According to the report, the victims confronted Ritter while he was trying to leave.

One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the news has been very disturbing.

"I mean they're all private fences so it's really startling, shocking, and kind of creepy," she said.

Just hours after his arrest, Ritter posted bond. He wrote on his Facebook page, "All I'm going to say is on March 5th I was in Lubbock TX. at my brothers house. Because I was having knee replacement surgery at 5:30am on Friday March 6th. So you decide."

NewsWest 9 learned that shortly after he posted that, he started knocking on the victim's door who then called police. Neighbors tell us by the time police got there, Ritter was already gone.

ECISD says they are still waiting to get an official report from police and that Ritter will be placed on paid administrative leave.