Trevor Tankersley

ttankersley@kwes.com

6 & 10 p.m. Anchor

Trevor joined NewsWest 9 in November of 2009 as the Sports Director. He was born and raised in Irving, Texas, where he graduated from Nimitz High School in 2003.

His passion for sports broadcasting led him to Oklahoma State University where he received his bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2007. While in school, Trevor interned at KFOR in Oklahoma City, where he helped cover events and teams such as the Senior PGA Championships and the New Orleans Hornets, whom played in Oklahoma City two seasons after Hurricane Katrina. During this time, Trevor was also the radio play-by-play voice of the Perry Maroons and Newkirk Tigers high school teams.

Upon graduating from OSU, Trevor took over the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter position at KGNS in Laredo in October 2007. After 10 months being in front of the camera, Trevor received an offer he couldn't refuse from the Dallas Stars Hockey Club – his favorite team. In August 2008, Trevor moved back to Dallas to become a Group/Luxury Suite account executive with the franchise. Eventually, the calling to be back in front of the camera was too strong for Trevor. He served as the Sports Director for nearly four years, before making the move to the evening anchor desk.

Trevor and his wife, Melissa, welcomed their first son, Tristan Dax, to the world on February 12th, 2015. Trevor says becoming a father has been the most rewarding experience in life. When he's not working, he loves to spend time with wife and son, and getting in a round of golf whenever he can. He is still an avid sports fan, supporting the likes of the Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Bengals and Chelsea FC.