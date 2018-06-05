Faltan 8 Dias para el Mundial Rusia 2018, ademas el Tri ya esta - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Faltan 8 Dias para el Mundial Rusia 2018, ademas el Tri ya esta en Dinamarca para su partido amistoso antes del mundial

By Viviana Solis, Presentadora del Clima
