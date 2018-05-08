Multan a Rusia con 30mil Dolares por cantos Racistas en partido - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Multan a Rusia con 30mil Dolares por cantos Racistas en partido amistoso ante Francia, ademas detienen a Roberto Ozuna de Blue Jays

By Viviana Solis, Presentadora del Clima
Connect
Powered by Frankly