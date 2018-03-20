Autoridades en Big Spring arrestan a los dos sospechosos del tir - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Autoridades en Big Spring arrestan a los dos sospechosos del tiroteo ocurrido en el restaurante KFC

By Claudia Zarate, Directora de Contenidos
Connect
Powered by Frankly