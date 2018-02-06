Autoridades en Odessa investigan un tiroteo ocurrido en los apar - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Autoridades en Odessa investigan un tiroteo ocurrido en los apartamentos Arbor Terrace

By Claudia Zarate, Directora de Contenidos
Connect
Powered by Frankly