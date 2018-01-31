La posibilidad de una nueva sequía aumenta la preocupación por l - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

La posibilidad de una nueva sequía aumenta la preocupación por la preservación del agua en el oeste de Texas

By Claudia Zarate, Directora de Contenidos
Connect
Powered by Frankly