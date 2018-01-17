La NBA investiga el incidente en el partido de Rockets vs Clippe - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

La NBA investiga el incidente en el partido de Rockets vs Clippers, ademas Simone Biles dice sufrio de acoso sexual

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
Connect
Powered by Frankly