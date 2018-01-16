Javier Hernandez ''El Chicharito'' es de interes para un Club Tu - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Javier Hernandez ''El Chicharito'' es de interes para un Club Turco, ademas Rockets de Houston gana partido en la NBA

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
Connect
Powered by Frankly