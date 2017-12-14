Local veteran is a Star Wars "follower," ready for The Last Jedi - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Local veteran is a Star Wars "follower," ready for The Last Jedi

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
Powered by Frankly