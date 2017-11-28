Rusia no pedira Visas durante el Mundial del proximo año, ademas - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Rusia no pedira Visas durante el Mundial del proximo año, ademas este Viernes llega el sorteo para la Copa Mundial solo por Telemundo

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
