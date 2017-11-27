Dos son detenidos en conexión con el robo de paquetes de una res - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Dos son detenidos en conexión con el robo de paquetes de una residencia en Odessa

By Claudia Zarate, Directora de Contenidos
Connect
Powered by Frankly