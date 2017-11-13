la Seleccion Mexicana vence a Polonia 1-0 hoy lunes, ademas Ital - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

la Seleccion Mexicana vence a Polonia 1-0 hoy lunes, ademas Italia no estara en el proximo Mundial Rusia 2018

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
