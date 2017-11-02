Los Astros de Houston se coronan Campeones de la Serie Mundial 2 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Los Astros de Houston se coronan Campeones de la Serie Mundial 2017, ademas Carlos Correa pide matrimonio en plena celebracion

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
