Miembros de la comunidad dejaron notas de solidaridad en el nuev - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Miembros de la comunidad dejaron notas de solidaridad en el nuevo hogar del oficial Jake Churchwell

By Claudia Zarate, Directora de Contenidos
Connect
Powered by Frankly