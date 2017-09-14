El Canelo dice que se preparo para un knockout ante GGG, ademas - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

El Canelo dice que se preparo para un knockout ante GGG, ademas Rockhounds pierde el segundo partido ante Drillers

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
Connect
Powered by Frankly