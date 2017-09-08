VIDEO: City of Odessa remembers 3 fallen officers 10 years later - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

VIDEO: City of Odessa remembers 3 fallen officers 10 years later

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect

On this day 10 years ago, 3 Odessa officers lost their lives in the line of duty. Corporals Arlie Jones, Scott Gardner and Abel Marquez were responding to a domestic violence call when gunfire turned deadly. Jones and Gardner died at the scene. Marquez fought for his life for four days. On Friday, they were honored by the entire City of Odessa.

Powered by Frankly