Actualización: Reabren la carretera WCR 60 después de que un veh - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Actualización: Reabren la carretera WCR 60 después de que un vehículo estallara en llamas

By Claudia Zarate, Directora de Contenidos
Connect
Powered by Frankly