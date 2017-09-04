La Seleccion Mexicana ya esta en Costa Rica lista para su encuen - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

La Seleccion Mexicana ya esta en Costa Rica lista para su encuentro de mañana aqui por Telemundo 20 lo podras ver

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
