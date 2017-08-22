El Barcelona FC demanda a Neymar por 8.5 Millones por incumplimi - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

El Barcelona FC demanda a Neymar por 8.5 Millones por incumplimiento, ademas en lo local UTPB Volleiball hace un homenaje

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
Connect
Powered by Frankly