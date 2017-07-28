Investigación resulta en 34 detenciones por trata de blanca, pro - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Investigación resulta en 34 detenciones por trata de blanca, prostitución de menores

By Claudia Zarate, Directora de Contenidos
Connect
Powered by Frankly