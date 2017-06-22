El Tri entreno brevemente en Sochi, ademas en lo local Midland-O - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

El Tri entreno brevemente en Sochi, ademas en lo local Midland-Odessa FC ya entrena para su partido del sabado ante Dutch Lions FC de Houston

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
Connect
Powered by Frankly