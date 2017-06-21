Mexico vencio a Nueva Zelanda 2-1 en la Copa Confederaciones, en - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Mexico vencio a Nueva Zelanda 2-1 en la Copa Confederaciones, enfrentara a su similar de Rusia

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
