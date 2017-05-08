Los cuartos de final de la lga MX, ademas el Canelo anuncio su p - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Los cuartos de final de la lga MX, ademas el Canelo anuncio su proxima pelea, todo lo ocurrido el fin de semana en el deportes local

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
