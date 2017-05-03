Un Canelo firme y un Chavez Jr. con inseguridad es lo que ven lo - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Un Canelo firme y un Chavez Jr. con inseguridad es lo que ven los fanaticos, ademas Xolos de Tijuana podria tener un nuevo D.T.

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
Connect
Powered by Frankly