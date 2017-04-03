Resultados de la jornada 12 del futbol Mexicano ademas todo el B - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Resultados de la jornada 12 del futbol Mexicano ademas todo el Beisbol local y el inicio de la temporada de las grandes ligas MLB

By Roberto Mendoza, Presentador de Deportes
Connect
Powered by Frankly