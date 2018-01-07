Strange News More>>

Portuguese town encourages children to smoke at Epiphany The Epiphany celebrations in the Portuguese village of Vale de Salgueiro feature a tradition that each year causes an outcry among outsiders: parents encourage their children, some as young as 5, to smoke cigarettes.

Principal parodies Mariah Carey to announce school's out A Kentucky principal has posted a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.

Just shy of her 100th birthday, Mississippi woman bags deer A 99-year-old hunter in Mississippi wants to know why people are making a big fuss about her recent kill _ it was a doe after all, not a prized buck.

Police: Snow thwarts shoplifter in North Dakota Authorities say a North Dakota man who wheeled a shopping cart with stolen merchandise out of a Hobby Lobby craft store was thwarted by snow.

Postal carriers say aggressive turkeys stopping mail service Postal carriers say a rafter of aggressive wild turkeys have prevented them from delivering mail to more than two dozen homes in a Cleveland suburb.

Arizona high school put on lockdown as 4 bobcats are rescued A high school north of Phoenix was put on lockdown for several hours as authorities rescued four bobcats from a drainage pipe.

Merchandise featuring Fiona the hippo brings in big bucks Merchandise inspired by Ohio's famous baby hippo, Fiona, has returned nearly half a million dollars to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Man says warrant for not paying dog license fee unfair A Massachusetts man admits he was late renewing his dog license, but said issuing a warrant for his arrest over the matter was "extreme".

Police: Man breaks into evidence undetected, takes back bike Provo police say a man broke into the department's evidence room undetected and took back his bike.

Rats! DC wages war against resurgent rodents with dry ice Any mists spotted rising over the swamp may just be Washington wielding its newest weapon in its never-ending war on rats: dry ice.

Fowl weather friends: Arkansas students print 3-D duck leg Eighth-grade science students have used a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic leg for a duck found without a foot shortly after he hatched.

Police: Man used bank robbery cash to buy engagement ring Authorities say man used cash from a southwest Ohio bank robbery to buy his fiancee an engagement ring.

Fed-up passenger sought fast track on Ryanair wing A Ryanair passenger who apparently got fed up waiting to get off a plane, surprised fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing.

Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.

Mummers parade goes on as planned despite bone-chilling cold Thousands of marchers have braved bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills to take part in Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade, the oldest continuous folk parade in the country.

Warm hearts, subzero temps: Couple gets engaged on mountain A New Hampshire man dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing Tuckerman's Ravine in New Hampshire, where temperatures hit minus 34.

Joker the dog survives 8-day airport, city adventure A dog that bolted from his crate at a Florida airport has been reunited his owners' family after an 8-day adventure.

Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding A judge says a Florida's sheriff's office must retain custody of a horse whose owner was charged with driving drunk while riding the animal.

Fake highway signs jab at new California immigration law Fake highway signs have cropped up in California to criticize a new immigration policy that began Jan. 1.

Free bird: Officer rescues snowy owl from prison barbed wire Resourceful wildlife conservation officer helps engineer daring prison escape for snowy owl trapped in barbed wire on perimeter fence.

Special delivery: Family welcomes 2nd Christmas Eve baby For suburban New York family, Christmas Eve is turning into a tradition of very special deliveries: Sons born on Christmas Eve, 4 years apart.

Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends have recently learned that they're actually brothers.

Florida man says he punched ATM for giving too much cash A Florida told investigators he punched an automatic teller machine because it gave him too much cash.

Police: Man attempted to rob store with fake furniture gun Police say a man who tried and failed to rob an Ohio convenience store with a fake gun made from pieces of furniture has been charged with robbery.

A cougar in your luggage? Hunting carcass found at airport Police say a hunter's trip home hit a snag in Las Vegas after security screeners found a dead cougar in his luggage.

Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount _ more than $284 billion.

Box of horse manure addressed to US treasury secretary Authorities are investigating after a box of horse manure addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.

Raja the cat returned to family 3 years later Raja the cat once was lost, but now is found _ three years later.

Man's 1944 love letter found within remodeled home's walls Police want to know who wrote a 1944 love letter discovered within the walls of a house being remodeled.

Wild truffle grows on Paris rooftop, in scientific mystery Urban scientists and Paris foodies are getting excited about a bizarre discovery atop a hotel near the Eiffel Tower: the first-ever wild truffle growing in the French capital.

Man claims father-in-law used toupee to scare him A New York City man who says he has a fear of the Tasmanian Devil claims his father-in-law repeatedly scared him with a toupee that looks like the cartoon character.