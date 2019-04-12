Traffic alerts for the week of April 15

WEST TEXAS, TX (KWES) - The Texas Department of Transportation released the following information on upcoming road closures.
For all construction sites, TxDOT asks all drivers to follow the pilot cars safely and obey warning signs and flaggers.
REEVES COUNTY: Paving work will require lane closures on the south frontage road of I-20 in Pecos again on Friday and Saturday in various locations.
PECOS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed as work is done on US 285 in Pecos County about 25 miles southeast of Fort Stockton (mile markers 450-451) on Friday.
ECTOR COUNTY: An overnight mobile operation will affect traffic on US 385 (Andrews Highway) in Odessa between Yukon and I-20 starting Sunday night. Work will move to BI-20 between East Loop 338 and West Loop 338 on Monday night.
MARTIN COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed as work is done on northbound FM 122 about 8 miles north of I-20 and west of Stanton (FM 1212 mile markers 310-312) on Monday. Work will move to southbound FM 1212 (mm 304-306) on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect delays.
MARTIN COUNTY: Short duration lane closures will be needed as work is done on eastbound I-20 on the east side of Stanton (mile markers 160-163) on Thursday.
