Odessa Development Corporation optimistic about housing growth plan
By Madelaine Perrault | April 11, 2019 at 7:24 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 7:46 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Development Corporation gathered together to discuss a plan of action to cure the housing crisis.

Gene Collins says, "There is no question we have a major housing shortage in Ector County. We’re trying to pull all forces together and make sure that everybody is included, people on fixed incomes, those who are senior citizens, those people who just come here to work. I think they’re all a part of it.

Teaming up with City Council to develop workshops based off other major cities design is a key starting solution.

They will reference cities like Austin and Denver for a base guideline.

