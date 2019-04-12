Morning Weather Update form, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning everyone! Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s and warm into the upper 70s by this afternoon. Starting this afternoon, we are tracking the chance for showers/thunderstorms to develop over the northern Trans-Pecos and Permian Basin. These are expected to continue developing through the evening hours into the next morning. After midnight, we are expecting more development to take place for the central and eastern counties. This is when we are expecting the most of the severe weather to take place. The primary concerns during this time are large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. Tomorrow, we are expecting this severe line of storms to work through the area in the morning. We are then anticipating another round of showers/thunderstorms to move through southeastern New Mexico, Trans-Pecos and the Permian Basin during the early afternoon.