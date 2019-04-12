Military’s transgender policy takes effect Friday, medical association blasts the plan

FILE - This undated file photo provided by her wife Jessica Kibodeaux shows Lindsey Muller and her dog Emma, hiking in the Cheyenne Mountains west of Fort Carson, Colo. Decorated Army helicopter pilot Lindsey Muller, who started openly identifying as a woman in 2016, says she and others like her feel demoralized by the Trump administration policy that will go into effect Friday, April 12, 2019, barring transgender people from the military unless they "correct those deficiencies," a description the American Medical Association said Thursday is unfair and defies science. (Jessica Kibodeaux via AP, File) AP