Arby’s wants to send you to Hawaii for 24 hours to try new sandwich

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Arby’s wants to send you to Hawaii for six hours of sandwich-tasting fun - and it’ll only cost you $6.
Arby’s $6 Hawaiian Getaway flies you to Honolulu to see the sights and to try all three of their limited-time King’s Hawaiian sandwiches.
The trip altogether is just 24 hours, but you get to fly to the 50th state first-class and eat the sandwiches on the beach, so it’s totally worth it.
Just be ready to get on a plane back home after you finish the last bite.
Tickets for the trip go on sale at noon April 12. You can get them through April 15.
Only ten people will be chosen to go, so good luck!
