US Border Patrol seizes nearly 400 lb. of marijuana in Brewster Co.

MARATHON, TX (KWES) - US Border Patrol agents seized nearly 400 pounds of marijuana early Sunday morning.
Using night vision equipment, Alpine agents observed eight subjects in the Big Bend Sector carrying seven large backpacks at around 2:45 a.m. on April 7.
The agents, with assistance from a Brewster County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, responded to the last known area of the subjects and found the seven backpacks.
The backpacks contained 395.7 pounds of marijuana which was turned over to BCSO for further processing. No arrests have been made at this time.
“Our agents are committed to keeping drugs out of our communities and to work hand in hand with our local law enforcement partners,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Roberto Dominguez.
