Tickets go on sale for West Texas Taco Championship in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - Local artists and chefs will be at the West Texas Taco Championship Friday, May 3 through Saturday, May 4 at the Heart of the City Plaza.
Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, with entertainment begining at 6:00 p.m.
Friday’s performers include Brittany Oviedo Band, The Tejas Brothers, and Johnny Rodriguez.
Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4 with a Car Show at noon.
Later that afternoon, the event will also hold Taco Judging, Salsa Judging, and Margarita Judging.
The entertainment for Saturday, May 4, will include Eddie Austin and the Texas Silhouettes, Locomotives , and Los Lonely Boys.
Tickets can be purchased at Big Mikes Farm Store and the Big Spring Visitor’s Center.
One day tickets are also available for purchase at https://badeventstx.com.
