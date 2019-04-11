Organization rides across 3 countries to raise money for breast cancer research

View this post on Instagram

Thanks for the great interview (and breakfast!) Midland, TX Mayor Jerry Morales. Check out our Facebook page to see how "Midland" got it's name! Our next stop is Big Spring, TX. We are peddling for a cause & would welcome your donations to @bcrfcure via our 3Countryride website.