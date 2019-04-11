Morning Weather Update form, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning! Today, we are expecting morning temperatures to be in the lower 50s and warm into the mid to lower 70s by this afternoon. We are still expecting to see so breezy conditions with our winds out of the west a 20 MPH and gust up to 30MPH. There is a High Wind Warning in effect until 3PM for areas above 7000 feet. This includes many peaks with in the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, these areas could experience wind speeds from 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH. We also still have Fire Danger risk in place again today. Be sure you are taking extra precautions around any open flames, embers, or sparks. Tomorrow, we are expecting very similar condition with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 70s. Starting tomorrow night, we are tracking more rain chances to occur for areas in the east. This rain is expect to continue through the morning and become a much more widespread event when it does.