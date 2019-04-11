Midland grandfather arrested after threatening to shoot up Lubbock hospital

LUBBOCK, TX (KWES) - A Midland man is in jail after threatening to shoot up a hospital in Lubbock.
Thomas Matthew Fricke, 45, was arrested on April 4 after he threatened to kill nurses at the hospital and even his grandchild who was a patient at the facility.
Hospital staff said Fricke called the hospital multiple times asking for information on his grandchild. When the nurses informed him they couldn’t give him any information, he began making threats.
The man told staff he would make the drive to Lubbock to kill everyone if he didn’t get the information about the baby. The grandchild was reportedly in the pediatric intensive care unit, recovering from being severely beaten.
Fricke has been charged with terroristic threat.
